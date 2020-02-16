Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard L. DeLorey Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Lawrence DeLorey, Jr., 70, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully at The Pavilion Health Center at Brightmore on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.



Rick was born in Brighton, Massachusetts on March 2,1949 to the late Richard and Mary Ita DeLorey. He attended St. Joseph's elementary and St. Mary's High schools in Waltham, MA. Rick graduated from Providence College with a degree in Biology in 1970. A proud American, Rick then enlisted in the United States Navy where he had a distinguished thirty year military career, earned three graduate degrees, was awarded multiple accommodations and honors, served in multiple commands in the US and abroad, and retired as a Commander in 2000.



Rick is survived by his daughter, Kara DeLorey of Pensacola, FL; siblings, Susan Aubuchon of Kennebunk, ME, Christine Donahue and her husband, John of Hull, MA, Peter DeLorey and his partner, Diane Gorrow of East Hempstead, NH, and Shawn DeLorey and his wife, Catharine de Lacy of Charlotte, NC; and his eight beautiful nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank all the wonderful nurses, doctors and staff who cared for Rick during his stay at The Terrace at Brightmore, Atrium Pineville and more recently, The Pavilion Health Center at Brightmore. The family is also very grateful for all the kind messages, calls and prayers of support they have received over the past few days.



A memorial service celebrating Rick's life will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the chapel at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6828 Old Reid Road, Charlotte, NC 28210. Following the service, the family will receive friends at a reception at the home of Shawn and Catharine at 3330 Indian Meadows Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Rick to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at









Richard Lawrence DeLorey, Jr., 70, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully at The Pavilion Health Center at Brightmore on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.Rick was born in Brighton, Massachusetts on March 2,1949 to the late Richard and Mary Ita DeLorey. He attended St. Joseph's elementary and St. Mary's High schools in Waltham, MA. Rick graduated from Providence College with a degree in Biology in 1970. A proud American, Rick then enlisted in the United States Navy where he had a distinguished thirty year military career, earned three graduate degrees, was awarded multiple accommodations and honors, served in multiple commands in the US and abroad, and retired as a Commander in 2000.Rick is survived by his daughter, Kara DeLorey of Pensacola, FL; siblings, Susan Aubuchon of Kennebunk, ME, Christine Donahue and her husband, John of Hull, MA, Peter DeLorey and his partner, Diane Gorrow of East Hempstead, NH, and Shawn DeLorey and his wife, Catharine de Lacy of Charlotte, NC; and his eight beautiful nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank all the wonderful nurses, doctors and staff who cared for Rick during his stay at The Terrace at Brightmore, Atrium Pineville and more recently, The Pavilion Health Center at Brightmore. The family is also very grateful for all the kind messages, calls and prayers of support they have received over the past few days.A memorial service celebrating Rick's life will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the chapel at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6828 Old Reid Road, Charlotte, NC 28210. Following the service, the family will receive friends at a reception at the home of Shawn and Catharine at 3330 Indian Meadows Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Rick to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.