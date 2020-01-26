Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard L. "Dick" Krewson. View Sign Service Information M L Ford & Sons Funeral Home 4820 Charlotte Hwy Lake Wylie , SC 29710 (803)-831-1909 Memorial service 1:00 PM The Community Church at Lake Wylie 104 Hamilton's Ferry Road Lake Wylie , SC View Map Visitation Following Services River Hills Country Club Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Richard (Dick) L. Krewson of Park Pointe Retirement Village in Rock Hill, SC, formerly Catawba Ridge Road, River Hills Plantation, Lake Wylie, SC, died on January 21, 2020.He was born August 11, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA to Amos and Edna Krewson. He was a graduate of Merchantville High School in Merchantville, New Jersey and earned his Pre-Law Degree from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Additionally, Dick held the MAI degree in real estate.During the Korean War Dick was called to active service as a second Lieutenant from Rutgers University Law School. His service was in the Air Research and Development Command and was awarded the Commendation Medal. After active duty he served ten years in the Air Force Reserve. After his petroleum unit was deactivated, Dick was discharged as a Captain.Mr. Krewson had a forty year career in banking and retired as Senior Vice President and Chief Appraiser for BB&T in Charlotte, NC. In 1979 he was awarded the Professional Recognition Award by the Governing Council of the American Institute of Real Estate Appraisers.When River Hills Plantation on Lake Wylie, SC was developed, Dick helped finance the lake front community. Dick was past Treasurer and Chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee of River Hills Plantation Country Club. Later, Dick served as a Director of the River Hills Country Club Board. Additionally, Dick was a long-time member of the River Hills Lions Club and served as Director of Hospice and Community Care in Rock Hill, SC. He was Past Treasurer and Vice Chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee of The Community Church at Lake Wylie.Survivors include his wife, Patricia Wolf Krewson, of 65 years of the home; son R. Scott Krewson and wife, Bebe, of Winston-Salem, NC., daughter Beth Carter and husband, Gray, of Memphis, Tenn., and daughter Amy Harris of Rock Hill, SC, seven grandchildren: Elizabeth A. Krewson-McCall, Emily S. Krewson, Richard C. Carter, Laura Brooke Carter, William Carter, Trinity Harris and Eleanor Harris and three great grand-children: Elizabeth Carter, Charlotte Carter and Alexandra Carter.A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at The Community Church at Lake Wylie, 104 Hamilton's Ferry Road, Lake Wylie, SC 29710. The family will receive friends following the service at the River Hills Country Club.Memorials may be made to the River Hills Emergency Squad, 4 Heritage Drive, Lake Wylie, SC 29710, Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or The Community Church at Lake Wylie, 104 Hamilton's Ferry Road, Lake Wylie, SC 29710. Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

