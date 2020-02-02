Richard Larry Hamorsky - 70, passed away on January 31st at his residence. He was born in Mecklenburg County on April 16, 1949 to the late Joseph and Ruth Rivers Hamorsky. Left to cherish his memories includes his loving wife of 33 years, Donna Nicholson Hamorsky; sons, Harrison Hamorsky and Richard W. Hamorsky (Kathryn); daughters, Gail Hamorsky and Angela Tucker (George); 4 grandchildren, Richard Smith (Laurie), Reagan Hamorsky, Peyton Hamorsky and Paisley Hamorsky; brothers, Ronald Hamorsky and Wayne Hamorsky (Fay); sister, Bunny Strawn (Bobby). The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 4th at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home. Military Honors will be presented at 3:00 p.m., by the Gaston County Honor Guard and US Air Force Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, Post Office Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054. Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 2, 2020