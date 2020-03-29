80, passed away, Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home, after fighting Parkinson's Disease for 15 years.
He was born January 3, 1940 in Mecklenburg Co. to the late Eugene Mace Brasington Sr. and Cora Hines Brasington.
Richard was a member of Derita Church in Charlotte for many years, he started working in flooring as a carpet installer and then moved up to salesman, and then retired as warehouse manager. He enjoyed fishing and watching NASCAR, he was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan, Richard didn't know a stranger, and he loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, an Infant brother John David Brasington and Eugene Mace Brasington Jr.
Those left to cherish his memory, his wife of 57 years, Joyce Greene Brasington, one daughter Renee Brasington Cheeseman and her husband Larry Cheeseman II, granddaughter Cheyenne Cheeseman, two sisters Peggy Brasington Morgan, Colene Brasington Flannigan, two sister-in-law's, Joann Riggs, Janice McGlen, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorials may be made to Derita Church, 2230 Surgar Creek Road W., Charlotte, NC 28262.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 29, 2020