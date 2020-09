Richard Manning Taylor, 89, of Charlotte, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Waltonwood Cotswold. Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home has been given the privilege of caring for Richard and his family. Visitation will begin at noon on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the funeral home, 4715 Margaret Wallace Road, Matthews, NC 28105, with service to follow at 2:30 pm. Interment at Crown Memorial Park. For further details, please call 704-545-3553.



