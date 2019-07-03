Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Mark Chenkin. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard, 96, passed away July 1, 2019 at Senior Retreat in Charlotte. He was born Sept. 12, 1922 in New York City, the son of the late David Chenkin and Celia Chenkin. He graduated from high school in New York City and attended University State College in Louisiana.



Richard enlisted in the Army and was drafted into General Patton's infantry division, known as "The Big Red One". He fought in Africa against Rommel and was part of the third wave invasion on Omaha Beach in Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Richard rose to the rank of second lieutenant and commanded the unit that liberated Nordhausen concentration camp in Austria. He was awarded the French Croix de Guerre; the American Campaign Medal; European African Campaign Medal; World War II Victory Medal; and the Distinguished Unit Badge.



Richard returned to New York City where he was in the food industry. In 1989, he moved to Charlotte where he became involved in running Colora Knits Inc., the family owned textile business.



He is survived by his wife, Suly Chenkin; two daughters: Carin Chenkin, and Dana (Marv) Meissner; three grandchildren: Jeremy, Scott, and Elizabeth Johnston; and great-granddaughter, Makalyn.



Richard's smile radiated the joy he felt for life and engaged everyone he met. He was a man for all seasons and embraced everyone with his enthusiasm and adventurous spirit.



He loved golfing, food, good times and above all, people and life.



The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, July 4th, in the Levine Chapel at Hebrew Cemetery. Interment will follow with military honors in the Hebrew Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Israel, or Jewish Family Services of Charlotte, NC.



Condolences may be offered at





Richard, 96, passed away July 1, 2019 at Senior Retreat in Charlotte. He was born Sept. 12, 1922 in New York City, the son of the late David Chenkin and Celia Chenkin. He graduated from high school in New York City and attended University State College in Louisiana.Richard enlisted in the Army and was drafted into General Patton's infantry division, known as "The Big Red One". He fought in Africa against Rommel and was part of the third wave invasion on Omaha Beach in Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Richard rose to the rank of second lieutenant and commanded the unit that liberated Nordhausen concentration camp in Austria. He was awarded the French Croix de Guerre; the American Campaign Medal; European African Campaign Medal; World War II Victory Medal; and the Distinguished Unit Badge.Richard returned to New York City where he was in the food industry. In 1989, he moved to Charlotte where he became involved in running Colora Knits Inc., the family owned textile business.He is survived by his wife, Suly Chenkin; two daughters: Carin Chenkin, and Dana (Marv) Meissner; three grandchildren: Jeremy, Scott, and Elizabeth Johnston; and great-granddaughter, Makalyn.Richard's smile radiated the joy he felt for life and engaged everyone he met. He was a man for all seasons and embraced everyone with his enthusiasm and adventurous spirit.He loved golfing, food, good times and above all, people and life.The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, July 4th, in the Levine Chapel at Hebrew Cemetery. Interment will follow with military honors in the Hebrew Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Israel, or Jewish Family Services of Charlotte, NC.Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on July 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close