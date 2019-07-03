Richard, 96, passed away July 1, 2019 at Senior Retreat in Charlotte. He was born Sept. 12, 1922 in New York City, the son of the late David Chenkin and Celia Chenkin. He graduated from high school in New York City and attended University State College in Louisiana.
Richard enlisted in the Army and was drafted into General Patton's infantry division, known as "The Big Red One". He fought in Africa against Rommel and was part of the third wave invasion on Omaha Beach in Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Richard rose to the rank of second lieutenant and commanded the unit that liberated Nordhausen concentration camp in Austria. He was awarded the French Croix de Guerre; the American Campaign Medal; European African Campaign Medal; World War II Victory Medal; and the Distinguished Unit Badge.
Richard returned to New York City where he was in the food industry. In 1989, he moved to Charlotte where he became involved in running Colora Knits Inc., the family owned textile business.
He is survived by his wife, Suly Chenkin; two daughters: Carin Chenkin, and Dana (Marv) Meissner; three grandchildren: Jeremy, Scott, and Elizabeth Johnston; and great-granddaughter, Makalyn.
Richard's smile radiated the joy he felt for life and engaged everyone he met. He was a man for all seasons and embraced everyone with his enthusiasm and adventurous spirit.
He loved golfing, food, good times and above all, people and life.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, July 4th, in the Levine Chapel at Hebrew Cemetery. Interment will follow with military honors in the Hebrew Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Israel, or Jewish Family Services of Charlotte, NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 3, 2019