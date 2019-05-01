Richard Monroe Parris, age 90, of Denver, died on Monday, April 29, 2019.
His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Lakeshore Presbyterian Church with Rev. Ken Cross officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Warlick Funeral Home.
Mr. Parris was born February 20, 1929, in Canton, North Carolina, to the late Richard and Julia Burnette Parris. He was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force Reserve and then attended Clemson University where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering. Mr. Parris was employed with Duke Energy for thirty-nine years.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Leppert Parris of the home; a son, Richard Parris, Jr., and wife Suzanne, of Lincolnton; two daughters, Kelly Burton, and husband Charles, of Stoneville, and Carol Krauss of Portsmouth, VA; two sisters, Frances Siniard of Brevard, NC and Ann Parker of Chandler, NC; six grandchildren, Zachary Parris and Matthew Parris, Amy Land, Julia Burton, Daniel Burton, and Kelly Krauss; four great-grandchildren, Mason Parris, Sawyer Parris, Zelma Parris, and Madison Land; and his cat, Rags.
Memorials may be made to Lakeshore Presbyterian Church, 8083 Hope Drive, Denver, NC 28037.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Parris family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 1, 2019