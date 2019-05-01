Richard Monroe Parris, age 90, of Denver, died on Monday, April 29, 2019.



His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Lakeshore Presbyterian Church with Rev. Ken Cross officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Warlick Funeral Home.



Mr. Parris was born February 20, 1929, in Canton, North Carolina, to the late Richard and Julia Burnette Parris. He was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force Reserve and then attended Clemson University where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering. Mr. Parris was employed with Duke Energy for thirty-nine years.



He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Leppert Parris of the home; a son, Richard Parris, Jr., and wife Suzanne, of Lincolnton; two daughters, Kelly Burton, and husband Charles, of Stoneville, and Carol Krauss of Portsmouth, VA; two sisters, Frances Siniard of Brevard, NC and Ann Parker of Chandler, NC; six grandchildren, Zachary Parris and Matthew Parris, Amy Land, Julia Burton, Daniel Burton, and Kelly Krauss; four great-grandchildren, Mason Parris, Sawyer Parris, Zelma Parris, and Madison Land; and his cat, Rags.



Memorials may be made to Lakeshore Presbyterian Church, 8083 Hope Drive, Denver, NC 28037.



Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Parris family.

