Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Norman Joyner. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Memorial service 1:00 PM Providence Presbyterian Church 10140 Providence Church Lane Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Norman Joyner, 89, passed away on his birthday, January 27, 2020, at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center due to complications from congestive heart failure.



Norman was born in Durham on January 27, 1931 to Otho Mark Joyner and Elizabeth Hailey Joyner. Mr. Joyner considered himself a native Charlottean as the family moved to Charlotte when he was an infant. As a precocious youngster he showed a great talent for and interest in electronics. Even as a teen he was able to repair most electrical devices. Upon being drafted for the Army during the Korean War this talent was recognized such that he was stationed the entire two years at Ft. Bliss, Texas while working as a technical radar specialist for the Nike Hercules ground to air Radar Guided Missile Project in nearby White Sands, New Mexico. Later after being discharged he took his new bride Phyllis, and returned to Ft. Bliss under contract to RCA to teach in the US Army Mobile radar control vehicles. When the contract expired he returned to Charlotte and subsequently was District Service Manager for Westinghouse Appliance Sales. When Westinghouse relocated to Ohio Norman refused to move as Charlotte was home. He then began a 25 year position with CPCC as an electronics instructor. During his tenure he won several awards. In 1984 he was chosen IEEE Outstanding Instructor and in 1990 he was chosen CPCC Instructor of the Year. The next year he was a finalist for the NC Instructor of the Year and in 1994 was presented a plaque stating he was given the Outstanding Service Award from CPCC.



Mr. Joyner's greatest joy was his family: wife, Phyllis of 66 years; sons Mark (Heather), Alan (Terry); grandchildren, Jason Joyner (Mei), Chase Joyner, Chelsea Blanding (Jontai), Courtney Joyner, Scott Joyner, and Benjamin Joyner; great-grandchildren, Eli Joyner and Wesley Blanding, all who live nearby. Also surviving are a sister, Dee Petty (Norman) and a brother, Wesley Joyner (Debbie) all of Matthews. Being a lifelong Charlottean he had many friends and acquaintances all who cherished his friendship. A lifelong Presbyterian, Mr. Joyner is a member of Providence Presbyterian Church and is an ordained deacon of the former Wilmore Presbyterian Church of Charlotte, NC.



A memorial service is scheduled at 1:00 o'clock on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Providence Presbyterian Church, 10140 Providence Church Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277 with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund.



An online guestbook is available at





Richard Norman Joyner, 89, passed away on his birthday, January 27, 2020, at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center due to complications from congestive heart failure.Norman was born in Durham on January 27, 1931 to Otho Mark Joyner and Elizabeth Hailey Joyner. Mr. Joyner considered himself a native Charlottean as the family moved to Charlotte when he was an infant. As a precocious youngster he showed a great talent for and interest in electronics. Even as a teen he was able to repair most electrical devices. Upon being drafted for the Army during the Korean War this talent was recognized such that he was stationed the entire two years at Ft. Bliss, Texas while working as a technical radar specialist for the Nike Hercules ground to air Radar Guided Missile Project in nearby White Sands, New Mexico. Later after being discharged he took his new bride Phyllis, and returned to Ft. Bliss under contract to RCA to teach in the US Army Mobile radar control vehicles. When the contract expired he returned to Charlotte and subsequently was District Service Manager for Westinghouse Appliance Sales. When Westinghouse relocated to Ohio Norman refused to move as Charlotte was home. He then began a 25 year position with CPCC as an electronics instructor. During his tenure he won several awards. In 1984 he was chosen IEEE Outstanding Instructor and in 1990 he was chosen CPCC Instructor of the Year. The next year he was a finalist for the NC Instructor of the Year and in 1994 was presented a plaque stating he was given the Outstanding Service Award from CPCC.Mr. Joyner's greatest joy was his family: wife, Phyllis of 66 years; sons Mark (Heather), Alan (Terry); grandchildren, Jason Joyner (Mei), Chase Joyner, Chelsea Blanding (Jontai), Courtney Joyner, Scott Joyner, and Benjamin Joyner; great-grandchildren, Eli Joyner and Wesley Blanding, all who live nearby. Also surviving are a sister, Dee Petty (Norman) and a brother, Wesley Joyner (Debbie) all of Matthews. Being a lifelong Charlottean he had many friends and acquaintances all who cherished his friendship. A lifelong Presbyterian, Mr. Joyner is a member of Providence Presbyterian Church and is an ordained deacon of the former Wilmore Presbyterian Church of Charlotte, NC.A memorial service is scheduled at 1:00 o'clock on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Providence Presbyterian Church, 10140 Providence Church Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277 with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall.In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund.An online guestbook is available at www.heritagecares.com and provided by Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close