Richard Foster Shields CHARLOTTE - Richard Foster Shields passed away May 25th from Covid-19. Rick was born Feb. 19, 1947 in Charles Town, W. Va. He was predeceased by his parents George & Cecile Shields, and his brothers Lynn & David. A long time Charlotte resident, he truly enjoyed the fellowship of friends & neighbors. Graveside service will be at 2:00 on June 6th, Pine Hill Cemetery - Burlington, N. C. Memorials may be made to Crisis Assistance Ministries. Online condolences at www.richandthompson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2020.