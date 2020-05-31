Richard Shields
02/19/1947 - 05/25/2020
Richard Foster Shields CHARLOTTE - Richard Foster Shields passed away May 25th from Covid-19. Rick was born Feb. 19, 1947 in Charles Town, W. Va. He was predeceased by his parents George & Cecile Shields, and his brothers Lynn & David. A long time Charlotte resident, he truly enjoyed the fellowship of friends & neighbors. Graveside service will be at 2:00 on June 6th, Pine Hill Cemetery - Burlington, N. C. Memorials may be made to Crisis Assistance Ministries. Online condolences at www.richandthompson.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

