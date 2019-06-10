Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Stanley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Alan Stanley CHARLOTTE - Richard Alan Stanley completed his journey on this earthly plane early Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cardiomyopathy and Becker muscular dystrophy. He was born in Laconia NH on July 29, 1962 to Richard and Anna A. Stanley. Two years later he was joined by a sister, Denise E. Stanley. During the course of his journey he lived in many places including Chicago IL, Wichita KS, Oklahoma City OK, and Anchorage AK. In 1986 Rick graduated with honors from Truman College in Chicago IL with an Associate in Applied Science degree in data processing. Later that year he moved to Portland ME. In 1988 he began a 30+ year career as a data base manager with Public Cable/Time Warner. In 2018 when Charter/Spectrum took over he was promoted to billing analyst and transferred to Charlotte NC where he resided at the time of his death. He was a brilliant problem solver. Spectrum will have very big shoes to fill. Rick had many passions. He had a vast knowledge of all things craft beer. He loved food and was always trying new cuisine. He was a weather geek, loved aviation and could beat almost anyone at trivia. His ability to pull random facts out of thin air was astounding. He was an above average bowler and loved to ski. Rick loved baseball and followed both the Red Sox and the Cubs. He was especially thrilled when the Cubs won the World Series ending 108 years of drought. He had a passion for music especially female singer/songwriters Nanci Griffith and Allison Kraus among others. He had a subtle, quick wit, loved a good pun and had a great ability to make anyone laugh. Rick also possessed a gift for photography and had photos published in the company calendar. He was always behind the camera at special events. Rick is survived by his father of Goffstown NH, his Mother of Westbrook ME, his sister of Portland ME, an uncle and cousins of NH, CT and VA, and an extended family of Order Kids and remarkable friends. Rick never met a stranger, and would talk at length to anyone about any random subject with great intelligence and humor. He will be missed by many. His family would like to thank Sheila Johnson for her support during his final days. We would have been lost without her. Donations to in his name would be appropriate. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Portland ME.

