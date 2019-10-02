Richard (Dick) T. Howard, 84, died September 27, 2019 in Wilmington, NC. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, October 8, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401. The family will receive friends on Monday October 7th at the Julian Price Home, 301 Fisher Park Circle, Greensboro, NC from 5-7 PM and following the service on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer & Parkinson Association of Indian River County, Inc., 2300 5th Avenue, Suite 150, Vero B each, FL 32960' or to a .
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 2, 2019