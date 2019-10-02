Richard Turner "Dick" Howard Sr. (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
27401
(336)-272-5157
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Julian Price home
301 Fisher Park Circle
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
617 N. Elm St.
Greensboro, NC
Visitation
Following Services
Julian Price home
301 Fisher Park Circle
Obituary
Richard (Dick) T. Howard, 84, died September 27, 2019 in Wilmington, NC. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, October 8, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401. The family will receive friends on Monday October 7th at the Julian Price Home, 301 Fisher Park Circle, Greensboro, NC from 5-7 PM and following the service on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer & Parkinson Association of Indian River County, Inc., 2300 5th Avenue, Suite 150, Vero B each, FL 32960' or to a .
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 2, 2019
Donations