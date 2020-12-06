1/1
Richard W. Jacobsen Jr.
1943 - 2020
Richard W. Jacobsen Jr.
November 3, 1943 - November 14, 2020
San Diego, California - Richard W. Jacobsen, Jr. (Jake), former DSS Director of Mecklenburg County, passed away on November 14, 2020 in San Diego, CA. He was the son of Dr. Richard W. Jacobsen and Helen Roedl Jacobsen of Altadena, CA.
Jake received his BA degree at USC, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi and the USC rugby team. After receiving his MBA from UCLA, he enlisted into the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was assigned to Navy headquarters in Saigon as Command Briefer for Admiral Elmo R. "Bud" Zumwalt, Jr., Commander of U.S. Naval Forces.
In 1974 Jake moved to San Diego, CA where he held positions in the San Diego County government, including Director of Social Services and Deputy Chief Administrative Officer. In 1994 he moved to Charlotte, NC to become the Director of the Department of Social Services. He was a remarkable man and mentor to his employees. His passion for the mission of DSS and his compassion for customers and employees was remarkable. As Director, the department became recognized among the nation's most effective urban social service agencies.
Jake was a proud veteran, an avid reader, and supporter of military and historical organizations. In 2016 he returned to his beloved California and home in Solana Beach to enjoy his retirement years.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shirley Jacobsen, his son Justin Paul Jacobsen, sister Barbara Weller, and 12 nieces and nephews.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 6, 2020.
