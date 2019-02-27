Mr. Ricky King, died on Friday, Feb. 22nd. Services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28 at the Chapel of Kings Funeral Home; visitation at 11am, with funeral at 12noon. He is survived by his children, Montrey Bost, Sr., Ricky King, Jr., Lecoco King-Givens, Sherina Bost and mother Caldonia Erby King-Shannon. He is also survived by three brothers and two sisters. Kings Funeral Home (704-394-2722) is serving the King Family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 27, 2019