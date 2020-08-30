Rita Armstrong, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Born in Youngstown Ohio on June 12, 1925 to the late John and Amelia Troyan. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Jack Armstrong and brother John Troyan Jr. She is survived by her children Phil Armstrong and Kathy Coffey, grandson Brandon Coffey and sister Ceil Mason.
Rita's post retirement passion was her water aerobics class with the AquaNuts at the Marion Diehl Recreation Center. She participated for more than 30 years and earned the distinction of the oldest class member.
Rita's ability to show kindness and generosity made everyone's life a little brighter, especially her family. Mom was always there and will never be forgotten by those who knew her.
Any donations should be made to the Humane Society.
Interment at St Vincent de Paul Church will be private.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com