1/1
Rita Armstrong
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Armstrong, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Born in Youngstown Ohio on June 12, 1925 to the late John and Amelia Troyan. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Jack Armstrong and brother John Troyan Jr. She is survived by her children Phil Armstrong and Kathy Coffey, grandson Brandon Coffey and sister Ceil Mason.

Rita's post retirement passion was her water aerobics class with the AquaNuts at the Marion Diehl Recreation Center. She participated for more than 30 years and earned the distinction of the oldest class member.

Rita's ability to show kindness and generosity made everyone's life a little brighter, especially her family. Mom was always there and will never be forgotten by those who knew her.

Any donations should be made to the Humane Society.

Interment at St Vincent de Paul Church will be private.

Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
7045441412
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved