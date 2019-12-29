Rita J. Crehan, 90, died on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Elmcroft.



She was born September 29, 1929 in Burlington, VT., a daughter of the late Alcee Rocheleau and Jane Gireau Rocheleau. Rita was a 43 year member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church and served faithfully on the Altar Society.



Rita is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Thomas J. Crehan; a son, Thomas J. Crehan, Jr., of Collingswood, NJ and a sister, Tereasa Ticehurst, of Burlington, VT; 2 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3016 Providence Road, Charlotte by Father Frank O'Rourke, Celebrant. Inurment will be in the church columbarium followed by a reception in the parish Fellowship Hall.



Memorials may be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Church in her name.

