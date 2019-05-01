Rita Cuthbertson Jordan CHARLOTTE - Rita Cuthbertson Jordan, 84, of Charlotte, NC died April 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband Charles D. Jordan. She is survived by daughters Terri Hodges (Chris), Debbie VerMeulen (Steve), Sheila Fisher (Terry); six grandchildren, four great grandchildren; sisters Carol Puckett (Henry), Jackie Hornback (Bobby); sister-in-law Laura Cutherbertson; nine nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at The Journey at Lake Wylie on May 3, at 11 am. Family will receive friends after the service. Memorials may be made to The Journey, 5415 Hwy. 557, Lake Wylie, SC 29710.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 1, 2019