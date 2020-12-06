1/1
July 26, 1927 - November 30, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Rita Christ Kielty, 93 of Charlotte died November 30, 2020. She was born on July 26, 1927 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Carl and Oleva Christ.
She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her 3 daughters who are grateful for her never-ending support and love. Survivors include her daughters, Jaye Soss and husband Dan of Charlotte, NC, Patti Kielty of Little River, SC and Diane Kielty of Lakewood, CO; 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Rita was a devoted wife who shared a love for dancing with her husband, James Kielty, who preceded her in death. They will surely be waltzing together again in the hereafter. Her kind and gentle spirit will be deeply missed. Rita will be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery beside her husband.
The family requests that memorials be made to Carolina Caring Hospice https://www.carolinacaring.org or the charity of your choice.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 6, 2020.
