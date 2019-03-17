Rita Morgan Morton (83) passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Matthews. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1pm at McEwen Funeral Service located at 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte. The family will greet friends one hour prior to service. Interment immediately following at Gethsemane Cemetery and Memorial Gardens located at 1504 West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte. To view a full obituary or to leave expressions of sympathy, please visit www.McEwenFS.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 17, 2019