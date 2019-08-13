Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R.J. "Shorty" Lebonville. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service Derita Chapel 6300 Mallard Creek Road Charlotte , NC 28262 (704)-596-3291 Visitation 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM Oak Grove United Methodist Church Funeral 3:00 PM Oak Grove United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. R. J. (Shorty) Lebonville died on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born on October 14, 1923 in Turner Falls, Massachusetts. Shorty was one of seven children born to Louis and Fredelise Lebonville.



Shorty was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, having served as a submariner in World War II and the Korean War. After the Korean War, Shorty remained in the Naval Reserves. He retired in 1976 having attained the rank of Command Master Chief Petty Officer (E9). While in the reserves, Shorty worked for Duke Energy for thirty years. He retired from Duke Energy in 1978 as supervisor of underground-Uptown Charlotte.



In April of 1951, Shorty married the love of his life, Dalline Waters, of Great Falls, South Carolina. Their sixty-eight year union resulted in four children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Shorty is survived by his wife Dalline and their four children; Dianne Lebonville of Charlotte, Brenda Henderson (Mike) of Charlotte, Susan Lebonville Small of Charlotte, Ray Lebonville of Concord and their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



The funeral will be Wednesday, August 14, at 3 o'clock, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church. The family will receive visitors from 1:30 to 3:00 at Oak Grove.



The family wishes to thank the kind employees of Hospice for their caring, professional help over the past weeks.



Memorials may be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 6440 Old Statesville Road, Charlotte, NC 28269.



