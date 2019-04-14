Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rob Bumgarner. View Sign

Rob Bumgarner, age 60, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019.



He was born on September 17, 1958 in Salisbury, NC to the late Frank and Alma Bumgarner.



A graduate of Olympic High School, he received his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice at Western Carolina University where he made lifelong friends. Rob worked in the Restroom Hygiene Services Industry for over 30 years allowing him to meet friends all over the world. He had a great sense of humor, loved all sports (especially watching the Green Bay Packers with friends at The Hill), traveling with Joy, working out at Rob's No BS Gym, enjoyed spending time with his family, and going to the movies.



Rob is survived by his children, Grant Bumgarner and wife Erin, Austin Bumgarner, and Allison Bumgarner; grandchildren, Clayton and Nova Leigh Bumgarner; brothers, Rick Bumgarner and husband Duncan Brown and Larry Bumgarner and wife Kay; fiancee, Joy Seate; Sherry Tindall, mother of Austin and Allison and close friend; and fur baby, Buddy.



A visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the in Rob's name.



