Robb Wendal Rowe (1939 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robb Wendal Rowe.
Service Information
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC
28210
(704)-752-7710
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
St Luke's Lutheran Church
3200 Park Road
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robb Rowe, 80, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Upon graduating from Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, Robb went on to receive his MBA from the University of Chicago. He served in the U.S. Army as a Captain in Special Forces. Professionally, Robb built successful corporate finance and investment management businesses over a 35-year career. He will be remembered as an accomplished and respected colleague, mentor and advisor. Upon his retirement, he volunteered for many causes, including the Badin Lake Fire Department, as well as St. Luke's Lutheran Church, where he served as a member of the choir. Other hobbies included gardening, golfing, and traveling in his RV with his beloved grandsons.

He was a person of many gifts. According to his family, he was loyal, ethical and generous beyond measure. He is survived by his wife, Ann; son, Jim; daughter, Beth; and three grandchildren: James, Charles & Andrew. A service honoring the life of Robb will be celebrated on Monday, January 20, at 2pm at St Luke's Lutheran Church, 3200 Park Road. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed toward the Folds of Honor Foundation, an organization providing scholarships for children of fallen soldiers.

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.