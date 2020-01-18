Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robb Wendal Rowe. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM St Luke's Lutheran Church 3200 Park Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robb Rowe, 80, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Upon graduating from Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, Robb went on to receive his MBA from the University of Chicago. He served in the U.S. Army as a Captain in Special Forces. Professionally, Robb built successful corporate finance and investment management businesses over a 35-year career. He will be remembered as an accomplished and respected colleague, mentor and advisor. Upon his retirement, he volunteered for many causes, including the Badin Lake Fire Department, as well as St. Luke's Lutheran Church, where he served as a member of the choir. Other hobbies included gardening, golfing, and traveling in his RV with his beloved grandsons.



He was a person of many gifts. According to his family, he was loyal, ethical and generous beyond measure. He is survived by his wife, Ann; son, Jim; daughter, Beth; and three grandchildren: James, Charles & Andrew. A service honoring the life of Robb will be celebrated on Monday, January 20, at 2pm at St Luke's Lutheran Church, 3200 Park Road. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed toward the Folds of Honor Foundation, an organization providing scholarships for children of fallen soldiers.





Robb Rowe, 80, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Upon graduating from Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, Robb went on to receive his MBA from the University of Chicago. He served in the U.S. Army as a Captain in Special Forces. Professionally, Robb built successful corporate finance and investment management businesses over a 35-year career. He will be remembered as an accomplished and respected colleague, mentor and advisor. Upon his retirement, he volunteered for many causes, including the Badin Lake Fire Department, as well as St. Luke's Lutheran Church, where he served as a member of the choir. Other hobbies included gardening, golfing, and traveling in his RV with his beloved grandsons.He was a person of many gifts. According to his family, he was loyal, ethical and generous beyond measure. He is survived by his wife, Ann; son, Jim; daughter, Beth; and three grandchildren: James, Charles & Andrew. A service honoring the life of Robb will be celebrated on Monday, January 20, at 2pm at St Luke's Lutheran Church, 3200 Park Road. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed toward the Folds of Honor Foundation, an organization providing scholarships for children of fallen soldiers. Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close