Service Information Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian 72 Long Shoals Rd Arden , NC 28704 (828)-687-3530

Robbie "Inez" Rudisill went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 21, 2020. She was born on August 20, 1928, to Fred and Delia Matthews in Mars Hill, NC.



She attended Mars Hill College and worked at Western & Southern Life Insurance in Asheville, NC.



Inez married Bob Rudisill in June, 1955, and moved to Chapel Hill, NC, while he completed college. Following graduation, they moved to Asheville to begin their family. In 1961, they moved to Charlotte, NC.



Inez was very active outside of the home. She was President of her neighborhood Garden Club, served on various church committees, and was a volunteer at Presbyterian Hospital for many years.



Inez was devoted to her church. When she died, she was a member of Avondale Presbyterian Church, and prior to 1991 was a member of Forest Hill Presbyterian Church for 30 years.



She was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time in her yard. She and Bob loved to travel and spend time in Banner Elk at their summer home.



Her first love was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bob Rudisill; three children, Pat Rudisill (Linda), Pam Rudisill and Jan Rudisill; two grandchildren, Michael Rudisill (Danielle) and Jeannie Leach (Brent); and five great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank Hospice of Charlotte and Dr. Cheryl Russo of Sanger Clinic for their care and support.



A private graveside service and burial will be held in Asheville and a memorial service will be held in Charlotte at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Avondale Presbyterian Church, 2821 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209 or Hospice of Charlotte.

