Robert Alfred Brooks, 76, of Sherrills Ford, passed away on Monday June 22, 2020 at Atrium Health in Lincolnton.
He was born on May 14, 1944 in Shelby North Carolina to the late Dorice Brooks and Ella Brooks. Robert loved his family, boats, and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Katherine Brooks.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Williams Brooks; his two children, Stephanie Brooks and Kelli Brooks; and grandchild, Caleb Netterville. Mr. Brooks is also survived by his sister Sharon Mertz.
No services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Research for Juvenile Diabetes at 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Brooks family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 25, 2020.