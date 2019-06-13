Robert Allan Shaw, a resident of Charlotte, North Carolina, died at home on June 10, 2019 from complications of cancer. Robert was 72 years old having been born on November 18, 1946 in Denver, Colorado. As he was willing to reveal, Robert moved to Charlotte from Denver early in 1983 after having survived the Christmas blizzard of 1982 in Colorado.
Robert is survived by his wife, Carolyn Gilmer Shaw; his brother, Brian Shaw and wife, Lisa of Dallas, Texas; his sister, Carol Shaw Riggs and husband, Glenn of Aurora, Colorado; and numerous nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents, Jack Herschel Shaw and Arline Carlson Shaw; and his brother, Dennis Elston Shaw.
Robert served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1968. He spent the first year of his service at the Foreign Language Institute of the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California where he was trained as an Arabic linguist. He attended college at the University of New
Hampshire. Until his retirement, he was a small business owner in the Charlotte area providing professional services to the interior design community.
The family will receive friends at the offices of Kirk Palmer & Thigpen, 1300 Baxter Street, Suite 300 at 7:00PM on Thursday, June 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WFAE, the public radio station upon which Robert relied for news; or W, to commemorate the contribution that classical music made to his recovery from a heart transplant.
Arrangements will be handled by Robertson Funeral and Cremation Service in Charlotte, NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 13, 2019