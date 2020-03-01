Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Arnold "Coach" Rhodes. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe 204 South Main Street Monroe , NC 281125543 (704)-289-3173 Send Flowers Obituary

Coach Bob Rhodes, 73, joined his heavenly team in Greenville, NC on February 23, 2020. Born Robert Arnold Rhodes on October 13, 1946 in Wilmington, NC, son of the late Lester Nicholson Rhodes and Rosalene Hester Rhodes. Bob lived most of his life in Charlotte, NC. At the age of 15, Robert met the love of his life Brenda Hull at a baseball game. They were together for 58 years. After retirement, he and Brenda moved to Greenville, NC where they invested their time and energy in their grandchildren.



Bob attended Harding High School and UNC-Chapel Hill where he played baseball all four years and earned a Bachelor's of Arts in Education. Bob played on several highly successful baseball teams as a youth in Charlotte including the 1962 Colt World Series Champions and the 1965 American Legion World Series Champions (Post 9). In 1970, Bob returned to Charlotte. At Ranson Jr High School he taught physical education and health, coached multiple sports and served as Athletic Director for two years. In 1977, Bob joined Olympic High School where he coached baseball and taught for 32 years.



Bob volunteered at Steele Creek Athletic Association (SCAA) for a decade. His contributions include leading his son's SCAA Little League baseball teams to three consecutive state championships in 1993, 1994, and 1995. As a coach, Bob did not measure success solely by wins and losses. He took great pleasure in seeing his players grow and learn, helping them to develop the character, integrity, and ethics that they would need to become responsible, productive, and happy adults. A 2008 recipient of the "Contributions to the Game of Baseball Award" from the Greater Charlotte Area Hot Stove League, Bob was named "Coach of the Year" numerous times and is a member of the Charlotte Sports Hall of Fame.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Brenda Hull Rhodes, daughter Alyson Rhodes-Murphy and husband Larkin, daughter Tracy Strattman and husband Todd, son Bobby Rhodes and wife Ali; grandchildren Ian and Ailysh Murphy, Zoe and Sam Strattman, Ruby and Jonah Rhodes; brother Jim Rhodes and wife Susan; aunt Myra Rhodes Marrow; brothers-in-law, Bill Pleasants Sr., Skip Hull and wife Jan; sister-in-law, Sybil Keach and husband, Greg; many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as his beloved side kick, Bear.



The family will host a celebration of life at Olympic High School in late April that will be open to the public. Please visit

Coach Bob Rhodes, 73, joined his heavenly team in Greenville, NC on February 23, 2020. Born Robert Arnold Rhodes on October 13, 1946 in Wilmington, NC, son of the late Lester Nicholson Rhodes and Rosalene Hester Rhodes. Bob lived most of his life in Charlotte, NC. At the age of 15, Robert met the love of his life Brenda Hull at a baseball game. They were together for 58 years. After retirement, he and Brenda moved to Greenville, NC where they invested their time and energy in their grandchildren.Bob attended Harding High School and UNC-Chapel Hill where he played baseball all four years and earned a Bachelor's of Arts in Education. Bob played on several highly successful baseball teams as a youth in Charlotte including the 1962 Colt World Series Champions and the 1965 American Legion World Series Champions (Post 9). In 1970, Bob returned to Charlotte. At Ranson Jr High School he taught physical education and health, coached multiple sports and served as Athletic Director for two years. In 1977, Bob joined Olympic High School where he coached baseball and taught for 32 years.Bob volunteered at Steele Creek Athletic Association (SCAA) for a decade. His contributions include leading his son's SCAA Little League baseball teams to three consecutive state championships in 1993, 1994, and 1995. As a coach, Bob did not measure success solely by wins and losses. He took great pleasure in seeing his players grow and learn, helping them to develop the character, integrity, and ethics that they would need to become responsible, productive, and happy adults. A 2008 recipient of the "Contributions to the Game of Baseball Award" from the Greater Charlotte Area Hot Stove League, Bob was named "Coach of the Year" numerous times and is a member of the Charlotte Sports Hall of Fame.He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Brenda Hull Rhodes, daughter Alyson Rhodes-Murphy and husband Larkin, daughter Tracy Strattman and husband Todd, son Bobby Rhodes and wife Ali; grandchildren Ian and Ailysh Murphy, Zoe and Sam Strattman, Ruby and Jonah Rhodes; brother Jim Rhodes and wife Susan; aunt Myra Rhodes Marrow; brothers-in-law, Bill Pleasants Sr., Skip Hull and wife Jan; sister-in-law, Sybil Keach and husband, Greg; many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as his beloved side kick, Bear.The family will host a celebration of life at Olympic High School in late April that will be open to the public. Please visit www.mcewenmonroechapel.com for more information about Bob and to leave messages for the family. In lieu of flowers we ask that you consider donations to Olympic High School Foundation. Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close