Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227

Robert Artis Caudle, "Bob", 89, died April 20, 2020, at Atrium Health Medical Center Main in Charlotte, North Carolina.



Bob was born June 4, 1930 in Peachland, North Carolina and graduated from Burnsville High School in 1949. He served as captain of the basketball team, was voted Best Athlete and was selected for All Tournament Team. Bob was a former member of Commonwealth Baptist Church and former boy's baseball team coach. He assisted Boy Scout Troop 70 at Plaza Presbyterian Church.



Bob served in the Army during the Korean War and joined the North Carolina State Highway Patrol in 1951, retiring in 1984. He was an avid vegetable gardener, loving his tomatoes and corn. He believed in hard work. Bob cut trees from his family farm which were milled for lumber to build the home he completed in 13 months while working full time. He resided there the remainder of his life. Bob was an exceptional handyman, volunteering help to neighbors and friends, always generous and kind.



He was preceded in death by his father, William Lester Caudle; mother, Beulah Nance Caudle; brothers, Theron and Yates Caudle; and sister, Doris Dotson.



He is survived by his wife of 68 years Betty, 'Bet'; sons, Artis Caudle and Randy Caudle; daughters, Katherine (Ted) Andrews and Cindy Bobay; granddaughters, Elizabeth and Meredith Andrews; sisters, Carol Brewer, Ann Wallace and Ava Honeycutt; and numerous nieces and nephews.



We would like to thank Drs. Al Hudson, Manish Damani, Dr. Sherry Saxonhouse, Atrium Intensivists Drs. Davis, Petel, Longerstay, Palliative Care Dr. Ling. Dr. Johnson, Emergency Medicine, Novant and numerous Atrium's MICU and NSICU nurses, Nicolette, Becca, Bayliss, Meg and Mary Kay for their kind, compassionate, exceptional care. Special thanks to his caring and kind neighbors too numerous to mention.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 222 S. Church Street, Suite 303, Charlotte, NC 28202 or , 6000 Fairview Road, Charlotte, NC 28210.



The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm Friday, April 24, 2020, at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel in Mint Hill, NC. The current ordinance of no more than 10 people in the funeral home and social distancing practices will be observed. Services will be private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.



Condolences may be offered at

