Robert Lewis Bambauer CHARLOTTE - Robert Lewis Bambauer - a devoted Dad, loving husband, life-long follower of Christian faith,

Robert Lewis Bambauer CHARLOTTE - Robert Lewis Bambauer - a devoted Dad, loving husband, life-long follower of Christian faith, teacher to hundreds, mentor to many, accomplished athlete and business leader- passed away quietly at home on April 16, 2020 following a brief battle with cancer. Born on April 23, 1935, Bob had a zeal for life from the very beginning. He was a leader at heart and worked steadfast at every interest and purpose which became his life's achievement. In his youth, he participated in numerous sports, starting for many years as pitcher, quarterback and point guard for the high school teams at O'donaghue Catholic High School which later became Charlotte Catholic High School. After high school, he attended Belmont Abbey College on a baseball scholarship where he earned a BS in Business which became the foundation for his decades of service in the Investment industry. Following graduation from college, Bob enlisted in the United States Army where he served in an artillery battery as an element of the Third Army stationed in Kitzingen, Germany during the escalation of the Cold War. While in the service he was the star pitcher for the US Army European Forces baseball team which won the military world series during his service. After his time with the Army, Bob hung up his cleats for a life of work in Investments. He began his career as a sales representative for building materials with US Gypsum working a territory in the Carolinas before going to work with his first job as a stock broker with the securities firm Courts and Company. After several years with Corts and Co, he was recruited by the private firm of Johnson, Lane, Space and Smith Inc. to establish the Charlotte branch. Bob opened his office as the manager in Southpark, becoming the first brokerage house to open business outside of the Charlotte uptown area. Over thirty years working in management roles with Johnson Lane and the legacy firm Interstate/Johnson Lane, he opened branch offices in multiple Charlotte locations and Kiawah Island. His leadership roles within the firm included branch manager, region manager, corporate retail manager, board member and others. Bob had a knack and passion for teaching others to excel in their profession and has a tree of advisors who went on to become corporate leaders at numerous regional and national investment firms. He was frequent source for stories in the Charlotte Observer and other local news outlets. His leadership roles in the industry included many years with positions for the New York Stock Exchange, most notably chairing the committee for testing standards which initiated the Series 7 as the industry exam in the early 1970's. He was an arbitrator for the NYSE for over 20 years, and served as an expert witness in securities cases. As a part of his advancement within the industry he earned advanced education certificates at the Wharton School of Business. Outside of professional life, Bob was a tireless and enthusiastic worker on behalf of others. He served in countless leadership positions, often as founder, for various charitable organizations that have had a lasting impact to his community. These included the St. Vincent De Paul Society at the local Catholic parish which bears the same name, Well of Mercy in Hamptonville NC where he assisted Sister Donna Marie and Sister Brigid with securing the land and finances to expand their ministry, and several private foundations. In addition to leadership roles, he committed most often of his time and effort to service of others. He was an Usher and CCD teacher for 22 years in his local parish St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church where he taught grade school children the weekly curriculum for Catholic Catechism. He spent many years visiting prisons, assisting priests in celebrating mass for inmates. He had a regular visitation schedule with retirement facilities where he would conduct weekly visits, often hosting bingo, trivia and holiday events to encourage and enrich the lives of staff and residents alike. He spent a decade as a weekly volunteer at Mercy South Hospital in Pineville where he provided comfort and guidance to families with patients who had been admitted to ICU. While he may have hung up his cleats to begin his professional career, he began lacing up his tennis shoes in 1967. Over the many years since, Bob became a ranked champion at the local, state, regional and national levels in his USTA age brackets. He was multi-year champion in Charlotte's Queen City League, Spring Valley, Huntingtown Farms, Mountainbrook, Carmel Country Club, Olde Providence, Kiawah Island Club and others too numerous to mention. He successfully competed at regional and national levels through the USTA. He and his mixed doubles partner participated in the entry round of the US Open in Flushing Meadows as the representatives from the Charlotte region qualifier as champions of the Belk Kodel Tournament. Like his other life passions, he worked to help others by volunteering with club boards, as tennis director and working to raise funds and awareness for the local public high school on John's Island during his residence in Kiawah. Bob played tennis until the latest days of his life up until February of this year. As involved as Bob was in his efforts of life there was no greater focus or devotion than to his family. He met his wife Jeanette in Charlotte where they were married in 1961 as the Charlotte Observer's "June Bride." In 1965, Bob and Jeanette began their family through adoption of three children, Michael, Tim and Tina. All the commitment that was shown to others was shared with them and many memories were had as a coach, advocate, biggest fan and mentor. Family bingo, time together at home and trips, being there for support or fun, and even investment lessons were a regular event. The family often participated in volunteer activities with him in community and the church. He will be missed dearly as Husband and Dad which he remained to his end, as his last concerns even in illness were to ask if he could do anything for his family and to tell them that he loved them. Bob is survived by his wife Jeanette, his son Tim, daughter Tina, grandchildren Kaliope, Jack, and Sophie Anne all of Charlotte, NC. Additionally, he is survived by his sisters Joan Houston of Greenville, SC and Sara Hemphill of Pinehurst, NC and their families. He has many relatives from these extended families and others who became equally as close over the years. Bob was predeceased by his son Michael Bambauer, his brother Thomas Bambauer and his parents Lewis (Lew) Bambauer and Wilhelmina Bambauer. Bob will be laid to rest by his son Michael at a private burial in Holy Cross Cemetery on James Island, SC. The family will host a Celebration of Life and Mass at a future time. Donations in Bob's memory to Well of Mercy, 181 Mercy Ln, Hamptonville, NC 27020 are greatly appreciated. Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 19, 2020

