Robert Bruce Bryan Jr.
1931 - 2020
Robert Bruce Bryan, Jr. of Charlotte passed away on June 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia who passed in 2011.

Mr. Bryan is survived by his son Robert, daughters Michelle Kelly and Paula Matthews and his sister Mary Marshall, as well as 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. A private graveside service was held for the family at Sharon Memorial Park

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
