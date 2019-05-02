Robert "Carey" Watkins, 88, of Charlotte, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Carey was born December 19, 1930 in North Carolina to the late George and Letha Crowell Watkins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary C. Watkins and his son, Robert C. Watkins, Jr.
Carey owned and operated Battery and Ignition Dist., an automotive parts business for over 65 years. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, Monroe NC.
Carey is survived by two of his children, Lynn (Shawn) Watkins and Cindi (Frankie) Varnadoe and six grandchildren.
A drop-in gathering will be held to celebrate his life on Sunday, May 5th from 2:00pm-4:00pm at the home.
Memorials may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church, Monroe, NC or to the The Humane Society of Charlotte.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Watkins family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 2, 2019