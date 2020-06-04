Robert Carl Hord, Jr. (Bob) died suddenly on May 30, 2020. Bob was born on September 26, 1940 to the late Robert Carl Hord and Mildred Thompson Hord. Bob was a proud life-long Charlottean, a devoted member of the community and true southern gentleman who had a way about him that made all with whom he interacted feel respected and valued.
Bob was a graduate of Myers Park High School and remained close with the friends he made there. He also graduated from Davidson College, where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, and the University of North Carolina School of Law. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1967, achieving the rank of Captain.
Bob practiced law in Charlotte for over 50 years. At the time of his death, Bob was Of Counsel at Johnston Allison and Hord. He was proud of being a lawyer and of the relationships he built with his clients, many of whom spanned generations within a family. He was active in the Mecklenburg County Bar and especially enjoyed mentoring young lawyers and staying current with the younger members of his firm. In his early 70's, he joined many of these much younger colleagues on a ski trip out west.
Bob was also an avid fan and supporter of baseball at all levels. As a boy, he played in the Myers Park Trinity Little League for the Harry and Bryant team. As an adult, he remained involved with Myers Park Trinity Little League as a parent and coach for his son's teams and as a spectator watching his grandsons play.
Bob was a long-time member, Chair of the Session, and Elder-Emeritus at Covenant Presbyterian Church and had a strong personal faith. He was a member of the Charlotte Kiwanis Club for over 50 years, serving as its President, and Chair of its foundation. Bob was actively involved in the club's primary fund raisers over the years including its Azalea sale and BBQ. He also had been a long-time member of the Charlotte Country Club where he enjoyed golfing, spending time with friends, and especially the many members of the staff that were so important to Bob. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time on his farm or at Ocean Isle Beach, where he enjoyed decades of lasting friendships with his neighbors and friends.
Most importantly, Bob was devoted to his family. He met his wife, Katherine Hobbs Hord (Kitty), while he was a student at Davidson, and she was a student at Queens College. They were married for nearly 57 years and were truly partners in love and life.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Harriet Hord Whelchel (James).
He is survived by his wife Kitty, his daughter Katherine Hord Simon (Daniel), his son Robert Thompson Hord (Greta), his granddaughters Rebecca and Meredith Simon, and his grandsons Thompson, Davis, Reed and Jack Hord. He is further survived by numerous cousins who were very important to Bob.
In compliance with the current local and State restrictions, the family will hold a private graveside service and funeral.
Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 E. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28204; the Charlotte Kiwanis Foundation, PO Box 36626, Charlotte, NC 28236; or reference the "NICU-Hord Project" to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center Foundation, Attn: Jennifer Clifford, 220 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC 28204.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 4, 2020.