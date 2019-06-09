Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Clyde Burke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Clyde (Bob) Burke, 66, of Lake Wylie, SC, passed away, June 5, 2019, at home with his loving wife of 18 years, Dianne Leach Burke, and his two best friends and neighbors, Shirley and Lou Morgan. He fought a courageous two-year battle against melanoma and brain cancer.



A celebration of life will be held 11 AM, Saturday, June 15, 2019, in the chapel at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 4820 Charlotte Hwy., Lake Wylie, SC, conducted by the Rev. Bruce Jones. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at a reception at the River Hills Marina Club, 54 Marina Road, in River Hills.



Mr. Burke was born on October 7, 1952, in Charlotte, NC. He was predeceased by his father, Wyley Clyde Burke. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother, Norma Jeanne Bohannon Burke of Matthews, NC; his brother, Barry (Ann Marie) of Charlotte, NC; his two sisters, Bonny Boswell and Brenda Burke of Charlotte, NC; one nephew and several nieces.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's and Movement Disorders Center, c/o Virginia Commonwealth University, Box 980020, Richmond, VA 23298-0020. Gifts can also be made online by visiting



To view full obituary, please visit

