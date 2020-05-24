Robert Anthony Crosier MOORESVILLE - Robert Anthony Crosier, age 84, of Mooresville, N.C., fell asleep in death peacefully on May 10, 2020. Robert, also known as Bob, was born in the Bronx, New York on May 26, 1935. Throughout his life, he resided in NY, AK, MA, AL, LA, and NC and also enjoyed travel to tens of countries. Bob was preceded in death by his daughter, Daryl Leigh Crosier; his parents, Joseph and Madeline Chapman Crosier; his sisters, Barbara Crosier, Jackie Eurell, Madeline Waltz, and Madeline's husband, Kenny; and his brother-in-law, Al Walther. Bob is survived by his wife, Cynthia Smith Crosier; his daughter, Jessica Crosier; his sons, Ward Crosier, Lance Crosier, and Ward's wife, Teri; his grandchildren, Brandon Anselmi, Melanie Crosier Hasty, Brooke Crosier Rae, and Brooke's husband, Jaymes; his sisters, Mary Ann Schill, Joanie Walther, Mary's husband, Teddy Schill, and 15 nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his stepchildren: Tiffany Smith; Pasche Raty; Pasche's husband, Greg; Patchon Lipsey; Patchon's wife, Janice; Pahjmon Lipsey; Pahjmon's wife, Cyndie; and Nathan Smith; and his step-grandchildren, Kaley Sides, Justin Smith, Carson Smith, Jada Lipsey, and Jude Lipsey. Bob loved people, and people loved him, as many friends affectionately called him Pop. Always greeting with a sincerely warm smile and embrace, he was warm-hearted, approachable, patient, forgiving, and unforgettably amusing and jovial. He kept all on their toes with his curveball humor and storytelling. Even in the worst of circumstances, Bob was a joy to be around. His children will always cherish the fatherly guidance and stability that he provided, as well as the many other subjects that he taught themincluding his repeated jokes that have been imprinted in their memories. To say that Bob was creative and intelligent would be an understatement. He created beautiful artwork, most notably are his paintings and pencils of people's faces and animals. He was quite skilled at marketing, which was seen throughout his secular career when he increased sales for whatever corporation with which he worked and at last for the growth of his own company. Bob was also an inventor; his inventions were not only useful but of necessity. In the 1960's, there was an HVAC system using a nearby creek and in the 1980's, a residential water treatment system for potable water. The best invention, however, was his patented industrial sealing product that has been and continues to be used throughout the world in pumps, valves, and flanges of power, utility, paper, chemical, and refinery industries. Most importantly, though, Bob wanted to be remembered as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He had faith and hope in God's Kingdom that will bring God's will to the earth (Matthew 6:10). He looked forward to the time when the meek will live in peace forever on a paradise earth (Psalms 37:10, 11, 29), when dead loved ones will be resurrected back to life on earth (Acts 24:15), and when the songs of happy children will fill the air (Isaiah 11:6-9). There will be private arrangements for his Memorial.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store