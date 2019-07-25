Robert Dennis Sims age 69 of Salisbury passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Charlotte, NC. Dennis was born July 5, 1950 in Lancaster, SC. Preceded in death by his parents Noah Thomas Sims and Harriet Robinson Sims and brother Randy Sims of Lancaster, SC. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Dorthy Howie Sims whom he married April 5, 1970. Sister Laura Taylor (Jeremy) of Lancaster, SC and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service Saturday July 27 at Milford Hills Baptist Church 1238 E Colonial Dr Salisbury, NC with visitation from 10AM to noon and service to follow at noon. Burial at City Memorial Park, 1310 W Innes St, Salisbury, NC where Masonic Rites will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Milford Hills Baptist Church 1238 E Colonial Dr, Salisbury NC 28144 or Masonic Home for Children at Oxford 600 College St Oxford NC 27565 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Sims family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneral.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 25, 2019