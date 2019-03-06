Robert Donald Story, 67, of Charlotte died Sunday, March 3, 2019.
A native of Knoxville, TN, Donnie was born to the late Robert Amos Story and Ora Mae Hickey Story on May 15, 1951. He retired from Metrolina Expo Center and loved hunting, fishing and making fishing lures. Donnie was preceded in death by brothers, Ricky and Steve Story.
Donnie is survived by his siblings Jane McWhirter (Dale), Scott Story (Renee), Ronnie Story (Marta), many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 7 at McEwen Derita Chapel, 6300 Mallard Creek Rd., Charlotte with Rev. Gary Wills officiating. Interment will follow in Sharon Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 6, 2019