Robert Douglas "Doug" Alston passed away July 17, 2019 at age 55.
Doug was born June 2, 1964 to Robert and Daisy Alston in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
In addition to his parents, survivors include two sisters, Donna Alston and Brenda Putnam (Vince); two brothers, Mike Alston (Gayle) and Roger Alston (Peggy); and many nieces and nephews.
Doug graduated from the Charlotte Culinary School and worked as a cook in several local restaurants.
A historian, Doug loved family, music and good movies.
A Memorial Service is planned for 10 am Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service, 5301 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 21, 2019