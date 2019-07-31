Robert Dennis Dowdy CHARLOTTE - Robert Dennis Dowdy of Charlotte, NC was born in Jamestown, North Carolina on May 22nd, 1942, and passed away on July 27th, 2019. He fought an epic battle against lung cancer and is an inspiration to many through his positivity and drive to maintain his zest for life till the end. His accomplishments are many. He served in the Navy after graduating from East Mecklenburg High School in 1960. Although he did many things ranging from insurance salesman to popsicle salesman, he is most remembered for his contribution to Charlotte's restaurant scene. He started many successful and much-loved concepts such as The White Horse, The Swayback Mare, and Dowdy's Brown Derby. For the last few decades he lead National Restaurant Properties who assist people in buying and selling restaurants. He is survived by his daughter Patty Dowdy and his beloved grandchildren Riley and Lucy of Charlotte, North Carolina, his nephew Chris Brown of Solvang, California, and all the agents and franchisees in the NRP network who he adopted as his family. He touched many and his memory will last forever. His service will be held at 820 at 820 Hamilton Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28206 on August 2nd, 2019, all are welcome from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 31, 2019