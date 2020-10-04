"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness..." 2 Timothy 4:7-8
A loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, Robert E. "Bob" Farmer, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at age 81, in his home in Columbus, NC. He was born on April 16, 1939 in Spartanburg, South Carolina to his father Frank, and mother, Mary. Bob reached the rank of First Lieutenant in the United States Air Force where he served in the initial Environmental Engineers program. He was an incredibly successful businessman driven by the American entrepreneurial spirit. Bob was a hard worker who loved to laugh. Blessed with creativity, ingenuity, and a generous spirit, he never met a stranger. However, his true joy in life was his family. He is survived by his children, Robert B. Farmer and his wife Tara, Frank Farmer and his wife Jaime, and Catherine Elizabeth Farmer McKay; 8 grandchildren, Ellen Farmer, Liam MacMaster, Kell Farmer, Aiden Farmer, Collin McKay, Luke Farmer, Beau Farmer, and Audrey McKay. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Catherine Martin Farmer; his mother, Mary Louise Kiker; his father, Frank Farmer; and his brother Frank Farmer. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Letha Edwards, her father Tony, and brother Farrell. The independence and dignity of Bob and Catherine were preserved to their final moments by the tireless efforts of the Edwards family. A funeral service was held at Charlet Funeral Home in Zachary, LA on October 2, 2020 at 11:00am, followed by a short graveside service at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in St. Francisville, LA. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com
