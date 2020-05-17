Robert "Bob" E. Harrison, Sr. passed away at Piedmont Crossing Retirement Community in Thomasville, N.C. on May 13, 2020. Bob was born in Rockingham County, N.C. on January 18, 1934, the youngest of Luther Nelson Harrison and Minnie Walker Harrison's five children.
Bob graduated from Reidsville Sr. High School in 1952 and Western Carolina University in 1960, where he earned a B.S. in Industrial Arts Education. Bob also was U.S. Army veteran. In 1955, he met Rebecca Montgomery, also from Reidsville, and the two married in 1959. The Harrisons moved to Charlotte in 1960, where they raised three children, Robert E., Jr. "Ed", Pam, and Mark.
Bob retired as a teacher following 30 years of service within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System. Over those years, he taught Industrial Arts, Spanish and P.E. at Wilson Jr. High, Smith Jr. High, and Ranson Jr. High. He also enthusiastically and selflessly gave his time as a football, basketball, track and softball coach. Bob taught his student-athletes fairness as well as integrity and accountability on and off the field. In the summertime, he gave his time and energy to the Westchester community, managing and staffing the neighborhood swim and tennis club throughout the 1970's and 80's.
Always quick-witted, selfless, and loving, Bob never met a stranger, and he spent his life helping his community become a better place for everyone. An avid sports fan, he rarely missed a Panthers, Braves, Hornets, or UNC basketball game on television. Bob continued his lifelong avocation of reading, cabinetmaking, and woodworking well into his retirement.
Bob was preceded in passing by his wife Becky in 2017. He is survived by his children, Ed Harrison of Stevensville, M.T., Pam Francisco of Jamestown, N.C., and Mark Harrison of Matthews, N.C.; his grandchildren, Alexandra Francisco Tobin, Mackenzie Francisco, Quinn Harrison and Walker Harrison; and great-grandson Griffin Tobin.
A private ceremony for family will be held at Forest Lawn West Cemetery on Sunday, May 17. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to The Fund for Western Carolina University c/o Advancement, Western Carolina University, One University Drive, 201 H.F. Robinson Administration Building, Cullowhee, NC 28723. Condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 17, 2020.