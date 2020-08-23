Robert Earl (Bob) Hays, Jr., Lt. Colonel, USAF (Retired) of Matthews, NC, formerly of Austin, TX, died at his home on August 21, 2020.
Bob was born in Waco, Texas on October 3, 1927, the son of Robert Earl Hays, Sr. and Vada Bernice (Suttle) Hays. He was a graduate of Southern Methodist University where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He received a Master's Degree from The University of Texas at Austin and did doctoral work at the University of California, Berkeley.
He was a Naval Medical Corpsman at the end of WWII and remained in the Naval Reserve until commissioned in the United States Air Force in 1950. He retired a Lieutenant Colonel in 1973, having served 25 years on active duty, primarily in a variety of highly responsible planning, administrative and teaching positions, including war time duty in Vietnam.
After Air Force retirement, he moved to Austin, Texas and joined the staff of the Continuing Education Bureau of the Texas Department of Human Services. He later became Director of Staff Development for the department and retired from that position in 1991. Bob also served on the Board of the American Public Welfare Association.
Passionate regarding political and military history, Bob enjoyed research and had several articles published in state historical journals. He also authored a book chronicling the many American pilots who fought for the Allies prior to U.S. entrance in WWII.
A lifelong believer and follower of Jesus, Bob was an active member of Christian churches wherever he was stationed or lived and used his beautiful tenor voice to praise God as a choir member and soloist. He held several church leadership and adult teaching positions, including the Agape Sunday School class at Providence Baptist Church with whose members he formed deep and sustaining friendships.
Bob led a life of dignity, respect, honesty, decency and service. He will be missed by all who knew him, but we are comforted by Bob's faith in the sacrifice and grace of our Savior, Jesus, and the promise that one day we will see him again in Heaven.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Gae (Page) Hays. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Robin Hays Fronk, her husband, Tom, two grandsons, Reid (Lindsey) and Graham (Meredith) Fronk and two great - granddaughters, Paige and Rorie Fronk.
A memorial service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home Chapel, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Mathews, NC at 11am, August 27 with military honors and burial at Forest Lawn East Cemetery to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to Operation School Bell at the Assistance League of Charlotte, P.O. Box 471112, Charlotte, NC 28247.
