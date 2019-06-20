Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Edward Wilson. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Edward Wilson, 78, of Mint Hill, NC, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019, at Elliotte Manor Assisted Living Center in Mint Hill.



Bob was born in Camden, NJ, on February 20, 1941 to parents Mary Evelyn Wilson of Asheville, NC and Edward Larence Wilson of Camden, NJ, both deceased.



In November, 1968, Bob received a degree in Police Science from Rio Hondo Police Academy in Whittier, CA. In 1976 he received an Advanced Officer Course Certificate from Rio Hondo College. Bob enjoyed a 25 year career in Law Enforcement with the Los Angeles County Marshal's Department and retired in 1990. Bob and Loris jointly owned "Aloha" World Travel in Glendora, CA and traveled extensively.



Bob had a passion for life and enjoyed many different interest. In 2001 he was awarded his Life Master from the American Contract Bridge League. He has also been an active member of the Charlotte Retired Couples Club.



Bob is Preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Loris Wilson, his adopted daughter, Lori B. Wilson, and his brother-in-law, Dennis Dougherty.



He is survived by his partner of 10 years, Virginia Frey, her children and grandchildren.



Bob will be buried in Primrose Lawn at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, CA.



A Celebration of Life will be held at McEwen Funeral Home in Mint Hill, NC on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am.





Published in Charlotte Observer on June 20, 2019

