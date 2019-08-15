Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Erwin "Bob" Peaseley. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Westminster Presbyterian Church 101 Colville Road Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert (Bob) Erwin Peaseley, 64, of Charlotte, NC, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, departing this life truly unexpectedly. Bob was born in Greenville, South Carolina, on July 16, 1955, the son of Charles Duncan Peaseley and Faith Cochrane Peaseley.



Although born in Greenville, Charlotte was indeed his home. Bob went to Garinger High School, graduating in 1973 before heading to The University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, obtaining his degree in Political Science in 1978. Meeting Felicia in 1979, they got married on May 1, 1982, having two children, Robert and Melissa. In 1993, Bob obtained his Master's degree from UNC-Greensboro in Library Science. During all of this, he had a very successful career working with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System and the Public Library of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, including opening and managing the PLCMC's Virtual Village.



Bob had a passion for several different things, including Genealogy, UNC sports, the Lord, and his family. He thoroughly enjoyed researching his descendants, "going graving," and being a member of the Olde Mecklenburg Genealogical Society. He was a life member of the UNC General Alumni Association and always enjoyed watching UNC basketball, and enjoyed listening to Woody Durham call the play by plays. His family and his faith were the most significant part of his life. He is a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church and read his bible regularly. He enjoyed spending time with his family, giving us advice on life, ensuring we were always taken care of, and being there in times of need. He is truly loved and indeed will be missed forever.



Bob was preceded in death by both his father and mother, father-in-law David Cole Clark, and brother-in-law Galen Carter. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Felicia Clark-Peaseley, son Robert Cole Peaseley, daughter Melissa Clark Peaseley, sister Claudia Peaseley, sister Caroline Carter, brother Walter Peaseley (Liz), and mother-in-law Pauline Clark.



Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 101 Colville Road, Charlotte, NC 28207 with graveside service immediately following at The Historical Steele Creek Presbyterian Cemetery, 7407 Steele Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28217.



