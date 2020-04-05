Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert F. Mosher. View Sign Service Information National Cremation 716 West North Street Raleigh , NC 27603 (919)-235-3337 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Frederick Mosher RALEIGH- On April 2, 2020, Robert Frederick Mosher passed from this life. Bob was born on July 11, 1920, during Woodrow Wilson's presidency, to Louise Wuster Mosher and Karl Mosher in Kent Ohio, where he attended St. Patrick's School. In 1932, during the Great Depression, he moved with his family to Atlanta and attended O'Keiff Junior High School. His family returned to Ohio in 1934, moving to suburban Cleveland, where Bob attended Lakewood High School. In 1938, he enrolled in Kent State University where he majored in Business and Marketing, played basketball for the Golden Flashes, and met his future wife, Hazel Kelly, while serving on the Sophomore Class Council. As a senior Bob was President of the Men's Union and elected to the Blue Key Honors Fraternity. Bob graduated in 1942 and was hired by B.F. Goodrich Company in Akron, Ohio to work in sales. In 1943 Bob volunteered for the Army and served in Army Ordinance in Aberdeen, Maryland and at Fort Butner in NC. After the war, Bob returned to his job with B.F. Goodrich, married his college sweetheart, Hazel, and moved to Buffalo NY to continue his career in sales. In 1947, he and Hazel returned to Kent to work with the family business, Mosher Plumbing and Heating, build a home, and to start a family. Bob Jr. was born in 1948. In 1950, he was rehired by B.F. Goodrich to help start a new packaging division, and moved the family to Atlanta, GA. Daughter Stephanie was born in 1951. After a short stint in Chicago with Goodrich, he took a new job with Lassiter Corporation in their Packaging Division, where his sales area included the entire southeast. Bob and Hazel lived a full and rewarding life in Atlanta, where they had many friends, and were very involved with their family, church and community. In the early 1970s, Lassiter Corp. was bought by Riegel Paper Corporation which moved Bob and Hazel to Charlotte, NC, where Bob was promoted to Southeastern Regional Sales Manager. With children now grown, Bob and Hazel made many close friends and were able to travel abroad, making trips to England, Europe, Russia, India, China and Japan. Bob retired from work in 1992 and in addition to traveling, continued working as a volunteer advisor through the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce, helping small businesses with sales and marketing plans. While not widely known, a simple suggestion by Bob has been echoed in almost every American household over the past 60 years. While working with McKee Foods in 1960, Bob suggested the name Little Debbie for a new product line of snacks. That simple recommendation has been forever woven into many American homes. In 1997, Bob's wife Hazel died of cancer after a 2 year battle fighting the disease. Although blind with macular degeneration, Bob continued living independently in Charlotte, walking to the YMCA to exercise, having coffee with friends, and taking the bus downtown to continue his volunteer work. Because of his distorted vision, Bob made it his practice to say hello to everyone he passed, which made him many new friends. In 2000 Bob met Lois Mende at a church-sponsored lecture series, and immediately enjoyed "going out". Lois and Bob were married later that year and enjoyed a happy marriage since that time. Bob moved to Raleigh in 2013 to be close to family. Mr. Mosher would like to thank the staff of Morningside of Raleigh for the care he received while living there. Special thanks to Dr. Bhagalia, Nurse Sue , and the Catholic Good Samaritans, Mary, Debbie and Lauren, who visited him weekly for 6 years. Bob is survived by his wife Lois Mende Mosher, his daughter Stephanie Ann Mosher, grandson Parker Lathrop and granddaughter Lindsey Alm; his son Robert F. Mosher, Jr., wife, Joann Sumner, granddaughters, Claire Albright and Jean Mosher and great granddaughters London Lathrop and Lumi Alm; great grandsons Alex Albright, Frederick (Fritz) Albright, Teddy Albright, Colin and Lincoln Lathrop; also, Norman McLoughlin, who was like a son.

