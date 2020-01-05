Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Falk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Robert James Falk, 94, of Lake Wylie, SC, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020.



Memorial service will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 4820 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie, SC with the Rev. Kenny Ashley officiating.



Mr. Falk was born March 26, 1925 in Chicago, IL to the late Joseph and Harriot Block Falk. He was a U. S. Marine Corp Veteran of World War II serving in the South Pacific.



Survivors are his wife of 74 years Lorraine Bufka Falk; daughters Cheryl Frizzell (Sam) of Lancaster, OH, Donna Johnston (Reginald) of Hilton Head Island, SC, Janice Rife (Richard) of Lake Wylie, SC; son Gary Falk (Patti) of Fayetteville, NC; grandchildren Michelle Griffin (Justin) & Michael Rife; and great grandchildren Maddie, Ella & Emma Rife and Harlowe Griffin.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Journey Church, 5415 Highway 557, Lake Wylie, SC 29710.



