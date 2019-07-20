Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Fitzpatrick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Michael Fitzpatrick "Mike" CHARLOTTE - Mike Fitzpatrick passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 in Charlotte, NC at the age of 78. He is survived by his loving wife Lynne, three sons Charlie (Jeanne), Kevin (Theresa), and Stephen (Jill) from his marriage to Bettie Schnacky, four step-children Lauren Guevara, Amy Maxwell, Megan Belton and Donald Bickel and 13 grandchildren. He was born in Rochester, NY to Raymond and Marjorie Fitzpatrick and was the youngest of six children. Mike is survived by his sister Margaret Mary 'Pat' Fitzpatrick. Predeceased by his brothers Fr. Tom SJ; Harry (Eileen), Charlie (Marie) and sister Gerry (Mark) Ammering. Mike was proud to have graduated in the first class at McQuaid Jesuit HS, attended St. Bernard's seminary and ran for NY State Assembly. He worked in banking, sales, accounting and payroll including at Rochester Hearing and Speech and Time Warner in Charlotte. Since 1982, he devoted much of his spare time offering his experience, strength and hope to friends and loved ones. Mike enjoyed telling old jokes, reaching out to people and playing cards, especially euchre. He loved his wife, God, his family and the worldwide fellowship of AA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 22 at 10:00 am, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 507 S. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC. A lite reception will follow at the church. Parking is free in The Green adjacent to the church. There will also be a Service at the McQuaid Jesuit Chapel on August 10th at 10 am. in Rochester, NY. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Novant Health Hospice, P.O. Box 33549, Charlotte, NC 28233.

