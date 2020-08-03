Robert Frank Harris (Bob) was born October 11, 1926 in Summerville, Georgia to the late James Monroe Harris and Vada Barlow Harris. He went home to meet his Lord on July 31, 2020 at the age of 93, surrounded by his wife of 71 years and his daughters.
Bob attended Paw Creek School in Charlotte, N.C. and entered the United States Army in 1944, earning his Marksman Badge and serving as a Rifleman in the 7th Division's 17th Infantry. Assigned to the BAR (Browning Automatic Rifle), he fought bravely and victoriously in the Battle for Okinawa and re-enlisted in November of 1945 in Ch'ongju, Korea to serve in the Army Ground Force Board at Fort Bragg, N.C. until May of 1947.
After being honorably discharged from the service, Bob worked at Johnson Motor Lines and R.C. Motor Lines as a long-haul truck driver. During a delivery, he met the love of his life, Ruby Poole, of Harmony, N.C.; and the two married on February 5, 1949. Later that year, using the G.I. Bill, Bob entered Burton Junior College to continue his education, graduating in 1951 as valedictorian of his class.
In 1951, Bob began building a successful 35 year career in the office equipment industry, working 10 years as an office machine service technician and instructor for Remington Rand Office Equipment before moving into sales and later upper management at Miller's Office Equipment in Charlotte, N.C. and O.G. Penegar Office Equipment in Gastonia, N.C. Bob thoroughly enjoyed outfitting his clients' offices with the latest technology and up-to-date interior design features. In 1986, after raising three girls, Bob retired to enjoy his lifelong passions for vegetable gardening, woodworking, talking with friends, and watching his 5 grandchildren grow.
Bob was a member of Statesville Avenue Baptist Church in Charlotte, N.C. and Hopewell Baptist Church in Monroe, N.C. where he taught in his adult men's Sunday School class. His family's fondest memories include building sand castles at the beach, hearing and watching him tell funny stories and sing silly songs, cutting and hauling wood on Saturdays, watching him fish and waterski, and watching him enjoy his beautiful and bountiful vegetable gardens.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Poole Harris; daughters, Deborah (Debbie) Huggins of Indian Trail, N.C., Jacquelyn (Jackie) Leath of Monroe, N.C., and Katrina Larrison (husband Robert Larrison, Jr.) of Indian Trail, N.C.; grandchildren, Daniel Huggins of Fort Mill, S. C., Robert Larrison, III of Indian Trail, N.C., and Michaela Larrison of Indian Trail, N.C.; great grandchildren, Nicholas (Nick) Huggins of Fort Mill, S. C., and Zachary (Zack) Huggins of Fort Mill, S C.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe Bryant Harris, J.C. Harris, G.V. Harris, and sisters, Melba Rackley, Adda Ruth Pope, and Annie Lee Pope.
The family will be receiving friends Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. The funeral service will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel with burial to immediately follow at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family asks that all guests respectfully wear face coverings.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com