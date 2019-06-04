Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Frank Wilkerson. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Frank Wilkerson joined his wife in heaven on June 1 2019. Born in 1925, he was the son of the late Floyd Gibson (Mr. Gib) and Sarah (Sallie) Thrower Wilkerson. Born and raised in Fort Mill, SC, Robert graduated from Fort Mill high school in 1943 and immediately joined the US Navy to serve his country during World War II. During his service he participated in the then-secret mustard gas testing at Anacostia Naval facility in Washington, DC and suffered severe blistering of his skin. Later, he was a plank owner on the attack cargo ship, USS Leo (AKA-60), when it was commissioned in August 1944. Aboard the USS Leo, Robert was crew member of a landing craft used to transport Marines and equipment to the beaches for battle. During the assault on Iwo Jima on February 19 1945, Robert was wounded by shrapnel from an attack by a Japanese Zero plane and was awarded the Purple Heart medal. During the last years of his life, Robert was never without his USS Leo cap. Robert and Frances Ann McCorkle met and married after the war and lived the majority of their married life in the Oakdale community. After working at Springs Mills in Fort Mill and at Belvedere Hosiery in Charlotte, Robert worked at Joseph T. Ryerson & Sons metal company, as a truck driver. He retired from Ryerson after 30 years of service. Robert was a man of many talents. His hobbies included hunting, racing homing pigeons, gardening, wood working and music. His many accomplishments included remodeling the family home, helping to build his son's house and making an electric guitar. Known as "Mr. Bob" to many, Robert was often seen in recent years giving dollar bills to children and ladies or buying meals for someone, most often at Bojangles, Sports Page and Westlake restaurants in Denver. He felt these kind gestures might make a difference in someone's life. Always a music lover, he was also a regular on Wednesday nights at the Denver Sports Page, passing the band's tip bucket. Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, as well as brothers Kenneth, Ray and Curtis, and sisters Johnsie Barnett and Martha Faris. Left to cherish memories of Robert are his daughter Ann Wilkerson, son Bobby Wilkerson and wife Kim, granddaughter Heather Wilkerson Roberts and husband Shane, granddaughter April Wilkerson Marsh and husband Paul, and great-grandchildren Callie Roberts, Josie Roberts, Holden Marsh and Dawson Marsh. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 1915 Oakdale Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with burial in the church cemetery on Pleasant Grove Rd immediately after. Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 1915 Oakdale Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216, to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658, or to the . Arrangements are in care of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service. Please share online condolences @





