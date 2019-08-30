Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Frazer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert E. Frazer CHARLOTTE - Robert E. Frazer, (aka Bob, REF, Gramps), peacefully passed away August 25, 2019, due to complications from a stroke. Bob was born in Detroit, MI July 14, 1928, graduated from Western Military Academy in 1946 and received his BS in Business and Finance from Central Michigan University in 1950. He married Martha (Marty) Ann Underwood on July 7, 1951. He worked for Consumer Power Company and later became Audit Manager for Arthur Andersen. In August 1961, Bob, Marty and their three children moved to Charlotte, NC where he became Assistant Treasurer of Duke Power Co. He left Duke Power in 1975 as Vice President of Finance and became President/CEO of Dayton Power and Light Co., Dayton, OH. Upon retiring as Chairman of the Board of DPL in 1988, Bob and Marty moved back to Charlotte but spent their winters in Sarasota, FL. In 2015, they moved back to Charlotte full time. Bob enjoyed a good game of golf, time with his family and mentoring his children and grandchildren. He had a wonderful sense of humor and will be fondly remembered as a good joke teller and making surprise appearances as the "Balloon Lady". Bob's quiet gifts of giving and counseling others, including friends of his children and grandchildren, and others in need, is a lasting legacy of his caring and generosity. He is survived by his wife Marty, son Rob (Betsy), daughters Marty (Tom) Caton and Julie (Ed) Jackson, seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. The family owes a debt of gratitude to Charlotte Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte, and to the devoted caregivers from Peaceful Place Home Care, especially Tammy Parrish. We are so thankful for many dear friends and neighbors for their concern and support during this past year. Memorials may be sent to Sardis Presbyterian Church, 6100 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC 28270 to support Stephen Ministry.

