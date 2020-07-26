1/1
Robert Gallant Wilber
1927 - 2020
Robert G. Wilber, 93, Charlotte native, passed away July 21. Drafted during World War II, he served in the first occupational troops in Germany in 1946. Returning to Charlotte, he became a licensed project architect for many commercial, educational and religious buildings. He was adamant that they be functional, sturdy and safe. He also passed this passion for detail on to many students at CPCC in Architectural Technology classes. No doubt he will now be measuring heavenly clouds, guardrails, and steps and checking all safety requirements for the many angels and saints. The Lord blessed us with a diligent and hard-working man. Robert was preceded in death by his son, Mike, and his brother, Steve (S.C.) Wilber. He is survived by his wife, Linda Wilber, sons Bruce, Jim (Donna), daughters Lisa Seaton (Steve) and Krista Cosgrove, grandchildren Christopher and Katie Wilber, Mike and Ashley Pate, and Tommy and Clay Cosgrove. The interment service will be private. Donations may be made to Second Harvest or Salvation Army. The family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home Indian Trail Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com





Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Indian Trail Chapel - Indian Trail
4431 Old Monroe Rd.
Indian Trail , NC 28079
(704) 821-2960
