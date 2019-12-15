Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Garcia. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson Funeral Home 100 Branchview Dr Ne Concord , NC 28025 (704)-786-3168 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Robert "Bob" Garcia, of Concord, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the age of 91. He was the son of the late Jesus and Dominga Garcia. Born in Sherman, TX he attended and graduated from Sherman High School and attended Austin College in Sherman.



He was a Veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952 where he was discharged at the Memphis, TN air station. He then made his home in Memphis, TN after marrying his wife, Helen. He was employed by General Motors in a career that lasted 35 years until his retirement in 1988.



In 1994 he and his wife, Helen, moved to Concord, NC to be with their daughter and her family. Bob and Helen had been members of Epworth United Methodist Church since 1995 where Bob was a member of the Chancel Choir and also served on numerous Church committees.



Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Helen and is survived by his son, Robert W. Garcia of Concord, NC and his daughter Mary Garcia Hinson and her husband, Ron of Davidson, NC. He had two grandchildren, Eric Dean Hinson of Concord, NC and Erin Nicole Garcia of Temecola, CA.



Bob was truly a gentlemen's gentleman and loved music. He played the piano and trumpet. He played the piano right up to the end of life.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 At Epworth United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. David Christie, with burial to follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10-11 prior to the service at church.



On-line condolences may be left at



Wilkinson Funeral Home is serving the Garcia family.

Mr. Robert "Bob" Garcia, of Concord, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the age of 91. He was the son of the late Jesus and Dominga Garcia. Born in Sherman, TX he attended and graduated from Sherman High School and attended Austin College in Sherman.He was a Veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952 where he was discharged at the Memphis, TN air station. He then made his home in Memphis, TN after marrying his wife, Helen. He was employed by General Motors in a career that lasted 35 years until his retirement in 1988.In 1994 he and his wife, Helen, moved to Concord, NC to be with their daughter and her family. Bob and Helen had been members of Epworth United Methodist Church since 1995 where Bob was a member of the Chancel Choir and also served on numerous Church committees.Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Helen and is survived by his son, Robert W. Garcia of Concord, NC and his daughter Mary Garcia Hinson and her husband, Ron of Davidson, NC. He had two grandchildren, Eric Dean Hinson of Concord, NC and Erin Nicole Garcia of Temecola, CA.Bob was truly a gentlemen's gentleman and loved music. He played the piano and trumpet. He played the piano right up to the end of life.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 At Epworth United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. David Christie, with burial to follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10-11 prior to the service at church.On-line condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com Wilkinson Funeral Home is serving the Garcia family. Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close