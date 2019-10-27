Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert George Smith. View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert George Smith, 86, of Mooresville, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville.



He was born on January 7, 1933 in Rochester, NY, to the late Earl and Louise Weber Smith. Mr. Smith was a US Air Force veteran serving in the Korean War and was stationed at Kimpo Air Force base in South Korea. He was co-owner and CEO of a mailing service in Charlotte, NC; where he was nicknamed "Chief". He was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville. He was an avid Carolina Panthers and Tar Heel fan. Mr. Smith loved Lake Norman, boating, music, and being a choir director. The love he and his wife had for each other was amazing and inspired their family. They gave their children a wonderful heritage.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Salamone.



He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Nola Speedy Smith; his children, Sandra "Sandy" Endicott (Johnny), Lynda Woods (Timothy), Michael Smith (Eileen); step daughters, Elizabeth Cody, Susan Collette (Joel); sister, Lois Fouquet; eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.



A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 30 at St. Therese Catholic Church.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Smith family. Condolences may be made to the family at

Robert George Smith, 86, of Mooresville, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville.He was born on January 7, 1933 in Rochester, NY, to the late Earl and Louise Weber Smith. Mr. Smith was a US Air Force veteran serving in the Korean War and was stationed at Kimpo Air Force base in South Korea. He was co-owner and CEO of a mailing service in Charlotte, NC; where he was nicknamed "Chief". He was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville. He was an avid Carolina Panthers and Tar Heel fan. Mr. Smith loved Lake Norman, boating, music, and being a choir director. The love he and his wife had for each other was amazing and inspired their family. They gave their children a wonderful heritage.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Salamone.He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Nola Speedy Smith; his children, Sandra "Sandy" Endicott (Johnny), Lynda Woods (Timothy), Michael Smith (Eileen); step daughters, Elizabeth Cody, Susan Collette (Joel); sister, Lois Fouquet; eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 30 at St. Therese Catholic Church.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Smith family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close