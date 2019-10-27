Robert George Smith, 86, of Mooresville, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville.
He was born on January 7, 1933 in Rochester, NY, to the late Earl and Louise Weber Smith. Mr. Smith was a US Air Force veteran serving in the Korean War and was stationed at Kimpo Air Force base in South Korea. He was co-owner and CEO of a mailing service in Charlotte, NC; where he was nicknamed "Chief". He was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville. He was an avid Carolina Panthers and Tar Heel fan. Mr. Smith loved Lake Norman, boating, music, and being a choir director. The love he and his wife had for each other was amazing and inspired their family. They gave their children a wonderful heritage.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Salamone.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Nola Speedy Smith; his children, Sandra "Sandy" Endicott (Johnny), Lynda Woods (Timothy), Michael Smith (Eileen); step daughters, Elizabeth Cody, Susan Collette (Joel); sister, Lois Fouquet; eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 30 at St. Therese Catholic Church.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Smith family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 27, 2019